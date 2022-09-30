Wisconsin to invest $7.5 million in programming for kids with specialized needs

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday a $7.5 million state investment to enhance programming for children and youth with complex needs.(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin children and youth with complex needs will see increased support through a $7.5 million investment, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday.

“I am confident that through collaboration and commitment to doing what’s best for our kids, DCF and its partners will be able to develop a strong network of programming that will help ensure essential services are made even more accessible to kids and caregivers throughout the state,” Evers said.

The need for specialized care has increased in the last decade, Evers said, adding that the investment will help implement a multi-pronged approach to serve youth with complex needs. The programming aims to prevent children from traveling out of state and away from their communities to receive care.

“While our goal is to keep children within their home, we know that sometimes other supportive services are needed,” DCF Secretary Amundson said. “When this occurs, keeping children and youth connected to their family and community, while receiving specialized care that meets their needs, is key to their success.”

DCF will help apply and implement support in group care settings, community-based support for children in treatment foster care settings and the development of a statewide electronic referral system for group care providers.

