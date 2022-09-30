United Steelworkers announces deal with Cleveland- Cliffs’ mines

Minnesota-- The United Steelworkers announced Friday they have stuck a deal with Clevland Cliffs that will cover nearly 2,000 members at Cleveland-Cliffs’ mines in Minnesota and Michigan.

The United Steelworkers said the new, four-year deal includes a “significant wage and benefit improvements.”

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said in a statement, “Our contract ensures that the standard of living for USW members, our families, and communities will continue to improve,” said Ramirez.

Separately, about 12,000 United Steelworkers members at 13 other Cliffs’ steel facilities are currently voting on a four-year tentative agreement.

The USW will complete the ratification procedure on Oct. 12, 2022, when local union election tellers will travel to Pittsburgh to count ballots.

