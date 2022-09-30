UMD picks up dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over St. Lawrence

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 4th ranked UMD women’s hockey team moved to 3-0 on the year with a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over St. Lawrence in upstate New York.

The Bulldogs made two comebacks in this one as St. Lawrence took an early 1-0 lead. Gabby Krause would tie the game at one in the first, but the Saints would add another for a 2-1 lead going into the second.

The Bulldogs would battle back once again thanks to Ashton Bell and a fantastic assist from Mannon McMahon to tie things at two a piece. The Bulldogs had five penalties on the night but held St. Lawrence to just one goal on their power plays to help send the game to overtime tied at two.

In overtime, Maggie Flaherty would take advantage of a Bulldog power play and go top shelf to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 victory moving UMD to 3-0 on the year.

Head coach, Maura Crowell said, “I’m really happy with the way it ended. I thought that was a really good test, I think St. Lawrence is a good team, they have some highly skilled players, they push the pace, their transition game is good. They tested us, we gave them plenty of opportunities on the power play and glad to see that come through in the end there and I liked our ability to take advantage of that 4 on 3 in overtime.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.