UMD hockey returns to the Northland this weekend

By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- It is a sign of fall in the Northland when the University of Minnesota Duluth Hockey returns to AMSOIL.

The UMD men’s season opener is now a day away with puck drop Saturday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m. against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Lucie Amundsen with the DECC says the staff has been hard at work making improvements to the game day experience including adding an ice level bar open to everyone.

“We are constantly trying to make improvements to the game day experience so people can spend more time in their seats. We do that by moving around some of your favorite concession stands,” says Amundsen.

If you cannot make it out to AMSOIL this weekend for the season opener, you can watch both Saturday and Sunday’s game on our My 9 Sports network.

