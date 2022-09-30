Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.(StageRightSecrets / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death.

The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August, saying the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.

Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to the state’s public records law.

Williamson County Chancellor Joseph A. Woodruff ruled against the Judd family on Aug. 31, denying their request for an injunction to keep the records private while they pursue their legal case. The records “do not appear to fall within any recognized exception to the Public Records Act,” Woodruff found.

In addition, the chancellor ruled that specific records in the police file are public records, including body camera footage taken inside of Judd’s home. But the Tennessee Supreme Court took issue with that part of the chancellor’s order. The high court said on Thursday that Woodruff should not have ruled on which specific records are public and which are private without a full hearing on the issue.

The court vacated Woodruff’s earlier ruling and sent the case back to the Chancery Court for a new hearing.

Judd died on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of 76. Her daughter Ashley has previously said that her mother killed herself, and the family said she was lost to “the disease of mental illness.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
Cleveland Cliffs
United Steelworkers announces deal with Cleveland- Cliffs’ mines
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
The bikes were put together by library staff during a team-building exercise.
Duluth Public Library donates 12 bikes to local kids
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week