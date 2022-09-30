Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian’s rainfall

Hurricane Ian causes mass flooding and destruction as it heads to South Carolina.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows.

Thursday’s research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian’s characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.

“The real storm was 10% wetter than the storm that might have been,’’ said Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner, study co-author.

Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida. (JUJU GURGEL, WPLG, BOBBY PRATT, LEE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FACEBOOK, US COAST GUARD, CNN)

Forecasters predicted Ian will have dropped up to two feet (61 centimeters) of rain in parts of Florida by the time it stopped.

Wehner and Kevin Reed, an atmospheric scientist at Stony Brook University, published a study in Nature Communications earlier this year looking at the hurricanes of 2020 and found during their rainiest three-hour periods they were more than 10% wetter than in a world without greenhouse gases trapping heat. Wehner and Reed applied the same scientifically accepted attribution technique to Hurricane Ian.

A long-time rule of physics is that for every extra degree of warmth Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the air in the atmosphere can hold 7% more water. This week the Gulf of Mexico was 0.8 degrees warmer than normal, which should have meant about 5% more rain. Reality turned out to be even worse. The flash study found the hurricane dropped double that — 10% more rain.

Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN, FACEBOOK, NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, US COAST GUARD, FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT, WPLG)

Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is two inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell, Reed said.

Other studies have seen the same feedback mechanisms of stronger storms in warmer weather, said Princeton University atmospheric scientist Gabriel Vecchi, who wasn’t part of the study.

MIT hurricane researcher Kerry Emanuel said in general, a warmer world does make storms rainier. But he said he is uncomfortable drawing conclusions about individual storms.

“This business above very very heavy rain is something we’ve expected to see because of climate change,” he said. “We’ll see more storms like Ian.”

Princeton’s Vecchi said in an email that if the world is going to bounce back from disasters “we need to plan for wetter storms going forward, since global warming isn’t going to go away.”

Caption

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes

Latest News

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
FILE - Only a few scoops are left in a mother's next to last can of baby formula in Laurel,...
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida