Post-pandemic test scores in Wisconsin raise concerns
The state released math and language arts scores for grades three through eight this week.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin students’ test scores have dropped since the pandemic.
The results showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were proficient in those subjects in 2022.
That’s a drop of about 10 percent from 2019.
The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation last year.
