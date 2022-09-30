Post-pandemic test scores in Wisconsin raise concerns

The state released math and language arts scores for grades three through eight this week.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin students’ test scores have dropped since the pandemic.

The results showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were proficient in those subjects in 2022.

That’s a drop of about 10 percent from 2019.

The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation last year.

