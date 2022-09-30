Oneida Nation, state unveil new dual-language signs

Oneida Nation dual language signs.
Oneida Nation dual language signs.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have unveiled new dual-language signs on state highways.

“Oneida Language is the first language of our ancestors and we appreciate the state of Wisconsin for their recognition and respect of our sovereignty, language and traditions,” Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Native preservation and languages go to the heart of a Tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs, and self-governance. We look forward to revitalizing the Oneida language through these signs.”

An unveiling took place Friday at the westbound Duck Creek bridge walking path in Oneida.

A new tribal boundary signs features the Oneida Tribal Seal next to the Tribe’s name in its native language – Onʌyoteʔa:ká –he traditional name for the reservation. It means “The People of the Upright Stone.”

Oneida Nation is the second tribe in Wisconsin to install dual-language signs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
Cleveland Cliffs
United Steelworkers announces deal with Cleveland- Cliffs’ mines
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans

Latest News

Trail by Trail: 9/30/22
Trail by Trail: 9/30/22
DULUTH, MN
Fond du Lac tribal leaders, MnDOT officials gather to reflect on tragedy
Fond du Lac tribal leaders, MNDOT officials gather to reflect on tragedy
Fond du Lac tribal leaders, MNDOT officials gather to reflect on tragedy
joslyn clip
joslyn clip
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday a...
Wisconsin to invest $7.5 million in programming for kids with specialized needs