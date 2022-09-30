Minnesota frontline workers one step closer to receiving Hero Pay

MINNESOTA -- Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the pandemic may find out how much money is coming their way next week.

This summer, people who held jobs deemed as “frontline positions” during COVID applied for “Hero Pay.”

This money compensates frontline workers.

Next week, the state plans to announce the final number of approved or denied applications, how much each of those people will get, and when they’ll be paid.

Early data shows more than a million people applied.

With $500 million in the hero pay pot, the state’s initial estimate was that each person who got approved would see $750.

But, with that large number of applications, that number will likely be lower

