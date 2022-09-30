Hibbing man sentenced to life in prison for cold case murder

HIBBING, MN -- A Hibbing man will spend life in prison for a murder he committed nearly four decades ago.

Michael Allen Carbo, Jr., 54, was sentenced in a Hibbing courtroom Friday.

In August, a jury convicted Carbo Jr. of first degree murder after he raped and killed Nancy Daugherty, of Chisholm, in 1986.

Daugherty was 38 at the time of her death. Carbo Jr. was a teenager.

Two years ago, new DNA technology helped connect Carbo Jr. to the crime.

Carbo Jr. chose not to testify during his trial, so his exact motive remains unclear.

Daughtery’s family and loved ones read victim impact statements in front of the judge Friday.

The judge said in the courtroom he relied on 1986 sentencing guidelines to make his decision, since that was when the crime was committed.

While he was sentenced to life in prison, he is eligible for parole after 17 years.

