Gov. Walz deploys 8 Minnesota first responders to aid Florida communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that eight Minnesota members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team (MN-AHIMT) are traveling to Florida to assist local first responders as communities begin recovering from Hurricane Ian.

According to the announcement, Gov. Walz authorized the 12-day mission following a request from Florida officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

“Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors in times of need,” Governor Walz said. “Hurricane Ian has devastated homes, businesses, and communities, and Minnesota is committed to helping the affected communities in any way possible. I am grateful for Minnesota’s first responders who have answered the call to provide aid and keep people safe. My heart is with our neighbors in Florida as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ian.”

MN-AHIMT members are highly trained and skilled public safety professionals who serve in a variety of disciplines.

Upon arriving in Florida, the emergency managers, firefighters, medical, law enforcement and public works experts will:

Support field or emergency operations center operations

Support and coordinate response and recovery efforts in affected counties

Provide a command-and-control infrastructure to manage the operational, logistical, informational, planning, fiscal, community, and safety issues

“When disasters strike, Minnesotans don’t hesitate to step up to the plate and help others on their worst days. It doesn’t matter if we’re helping the person who lives next door or someone we have never met 3,000 miles away,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said. “Traveling for days and spending time away from their families in a disaster area will not be easy for this team — but it’s the right thing to do. And we know the people of Florida would do the same for us.”

The team will bring their own cots, tents, generators, meals and water.

The MN-AHIMT deployed to Monroe County in Key West, Florida in 2017 to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. The team also responded earlier this year during historic flooding that occurred in northern Minnesota’s Koochiching County.

