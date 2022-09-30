Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor firefighters

Public buildings in Colorado flew their flags at half-staff today.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered starting at sunrise the next morning as fire departments across the state pay tribute to their fallen comrades.

Firefighters and the loved ones of those who have been lost will gather this Saturday at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, in Wisconsin Rapids, for a Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession.

“This day is an important one to many as they honor their loved ones, colleagues, and friends with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession, and the state of Wisconsin joins them in their mourning as we remember their fallen heroes,” Evers said, adding, “They will never be forgotten.”

In his statement about the order, Evers pointed out that over 300 firefighters from Wisconsin have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving to protect their communities.

In addition to ordering flags lowered this weekend, Evers directed they be lowered again for fallen firefighters on Oct. 15, at conclusion of Fire Prevention Week.

On both days, flags will fly at half staff from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

