Duluth family worries for their Florida home after Hurricane Ian’s landfall

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth area family is wondering if they’ll have to pickup the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s touchdown Wednesday.

The Rothe family, who normally resides in Fish Lake, just outside Duluth, also has a home in Cape Coral, Florida along the Caloosahatchee River.

Fortunately, the Rothe’s were not in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit, but a big concern of theirs is how their home would fare

After the hurricane passed through, Laura Rothe checked in with her neighbors and friends in the area who were able to send security footage of the water surrounding their house, and pictures of the exterior.

Laura says their next steps are to find out what kind of damage they might find to the inside of their home.

“At this point we don’t have those details. But right now we know the house is safe and the boat is safe. But a lot of the property around us and on the other side of the street is really impacted. So we are just grateful for what we have right now,” Laura said.

Laura’s husband and son are on their way to Florida to check out their property.

They say they’re keeping everyone impacted by Hurricane Ian in their thoughts.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.