Detroit begins demolition of blighted Packard car plant

Demolition of the long-vacant Packard auto plant that for generations has been a symbol of urban blight in Detroit has begun
(WTVG)
By COREY WILLIAMS
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Demolition of the long-vacant Packard auto plant in Detroit started Thursday as crews began tearing apart an already crumbling exterior wall of the massive structure.

A demolition claw ripped and tugged on decades-old bricks and concrete along the upper floors of the old eastside factory that for generations has been a symbol of urban blight in the Motor City.

The work follows up on a plan by Mayor Mike Duggan to start razing parts of the 3.5 million-square-foot (0.33 million-square-meter) Packard plant complex, which Peruvian developer and owner Fernando Palazuelo failed to do after buying it in 2013.

The city called Thursday's work an “emergency demolition.” The plant is among dozens of large structures that Detroit officials have identified to be torn down or renovated.

Duggan has said that some parts of complex might be saved for redevelopment.

“The structure is adjacent to an operating business, and creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees and neighborhood residents,” the city said in a news release.

The Packard Automotive Co. built the plant in 1903, but by 1954, the structure had become obsolete and Packard car production was being done elsewhere. The company would go out of business a few years later.

Detroit took over the complex in 1994 when an investor failed to pay taxes. Another company later took ownership but also would lose the property due to unpaid taxes.

Palazuelo bought the complex for $405,000 at a tax foreclosure auction, saying then that he wanted to turn it into apartments, shops and art galleries. The development never happened.

Palazuelo failed to apply for demolition permits by a court-ordered deadline earlier this year. His noncompliance allowed the city to move forward with demolition plans.

“He broke every single promise until the courts, finally, wouldn’t put up with it anymore,” Duggan said Thursday at the demolition site. “He is under court order to pay for (the demolition). We certainly will go after every asset he has in America, and if we can figure out how to go after his assets in Peru, we're gonna do that, too.”

Palazuelo didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Most Read

Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes

Latest News

Michigan Supreme Court takes major car insurance case
FILE - Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing
Michigan Legislature $1B spending approval met with pushback
Lions host Seahawks in matchup of teams aiming for .500 mark
2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded