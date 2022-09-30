A couple sprinkles possible Saturday, slightly cool weekend

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: A stray sprinkle is possible early today. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. A few more light showers will be possible overnight with lows in the 40s to upper 30s.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: A few sprinkles and light rain showers will be possible, but the chance is low at this time. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 5-15 MPH. A few sprinkles are still possible overnight with lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible in the early morning. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with a calmer lake breeze continuing. Lows will be in the 40s.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes

Latest News

09/30/22 NNN AM WX
09/30/22 NNN AM WX
Weather Recordings - VOD - clipped version
Weather Recordings - VOD - clipped version
hurricane ian, before landfall
International Falls resident deals with Hurricane Ian damage after I-Falls flood
3-Day
Showers tonight should subside to sun for Friday and the weekend