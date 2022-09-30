A couple sprinkles possible Saturday, slightly cool weekend

TODAY: A stray sprinkle is possible early today. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. A few more light showers will be possible overnight with lows in the 40s to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A few sprinkles and light rain showers will be possible, but the chance is low at this time. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 5-15 MPH. A few sprinkles are still possible overnight with lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible in the early morning. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with a calmer lake breeze continuing. Lows will be in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

