Cold front could kick up Saturday showers while taking temps down a touch

FRIDAY NIGHT WILL BE MILD DESPITE A COLD FRONT (KBJR)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 40′s and some lower 50′s with southeast winds 4-8mph.

A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SPRINKLES MAY BE THE MOST EXCITING PART OF SATURDAY (KBJR)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start with a slight chance of some light rain, otherwise partly sunny skies. In the afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be breezy off the lake 10-15mph gusting to 25mph.

HIGHER AIR PRESSURE WILL KEEP THE WEEKEND MOSTLY DRY AFTER A SATURDAY MORNING SHOWER CHANCE (KBJR)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, but winds will be calmer out of the southeast 5-10mph.

SOME UPS AND SOME DOWNS FOR TEMPS THIS WEEK (KBJR)

MONDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies on Monday with more mild temperatures. Highs will be back into the upper 60′s and some lower 70′s. Winds will be out of the south 5-15mph.

