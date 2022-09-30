City by City: Duluth, Superior, Rock Ridge

The new West Duluth Girls Basketball Association is hosting a parents' night in early October.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Duluth, MN- The new West Duluth Girls Basketball Association is hosting a parents’ night in early October. Those interested in the team are invited to an information session and registration event Tuesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. at Denfeld. The program is a travel league for 5th to 8th-grade girls. Practice will start in November and the team will play one-day tournaments in order to be more accessible for families.

Superior, WI- The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse is collaborating with other community groups throughout October to highlight a message of non-violence and share information about resources available in the Twin Ports. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. There will be an opening proclamation at Barker’s Island Saturday, October 1, featuring several Twin Ports advocates and guest speakers.

Virginia, MN- Homecoming festivities will mean closed roads Friday, September 30. Rock Ridge homecoming kicked off with the last Eveleth-Gilbert homecoming coronation on Tuesday. The Virginia High School coronation will be Friday morning at 9 a.m. The homecoming parade will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m., meaning 5th and 6th Ave will be closed during that time. The football game is 7 p.m. at the Eveleth Football Field against Duluth-East.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

