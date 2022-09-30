Candidates debate in race for Tomassoni’s longtime senate district

Candidates debate in race for Tomassoni's longtime senate district
By Nora McKeown
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday night, the candidates for several important local races took the stage in Hibbing for a debate.

DFLer Ben DeNucci and Republican Rob Farnsworth are vying for the Dist. 7 seat, left vacant by the late David Tomassoni.

It looks a bit different now due to to redistricting, but especially because of the passing of longtime Iron Range lawmaker David Tomassoni.

“We’re losing a lot of institutional knowledge when it comes to the retirement of Sen. Bakk and the loss of David Tomassoni. We can’t take a chance on risky, extreme candidates. Now more than ever, we need an experienced leader that can be a strong, independent voice for us in St. Paul,” said Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci.

He’s facing off against Republican Rob Farnsworth, a real estate agent and teacher in the Hibbing School district.

“So I’m running to fight for mining,” Farnsworth said. “To make this the best place to raise a family, and I’m looking forward to discussing some of those issues here.”

At a debate Wednesday night, they both said they’d support copper-nickel mining projects, invest in outdoor recreation and support keeping the taconite production tax on the range.

When it came to the IRRRB, they had different ideas.

“The agency has at times, wanted to get out the business of education. I disagree,” said DeNucci. “I think we should lean into assisting our schools and our communities through improving their structures and school equipment.”

Farnsworth said he’s been disappointed in past investments made by the IRRRB.

“I think we have to look at the successes and maybe not try to hit a homerun, but look at okay, how can we increase jobs in non-mining related areas in smaller ways? Hit a single, hit a double,” Farnsworth said.

This race will be on the ballot for the upcoming November 8th election.

