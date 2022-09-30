LIVE: Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year

The president and first lady host a reception to celebrate the Jewish New Year. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host a reception Friday at the White House to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year festival.

They will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Emhoff is scheduled to give remarks.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 began Sunday and ended Tuesday. On Sunday, Biden said in a statement that the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance and renewal.

“Jill and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel and around the world,” he said in the statement. “May your prayers be heard and your faith revitalized - and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Shana Tovah.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes

Latest News

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
FILE - Only a few scoops are left in a mother's next to last can of baby formula in Laurel,...
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida