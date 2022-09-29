Warmer weather on the horizon!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a slight chance for light rain during the afternoon and overnight hours. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH. Lows will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Highs make it into the 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower will be possible in the morning. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas.

SATURDAY: Breezy conditions develop off of Lake Superior. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A couple sprinkles will be possible, but our chance for rain is very low at this time.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

