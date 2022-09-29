Showers tonight should subside to sun for Friday and the weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of some light rain showers. Tonight we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers through the early morning. Lows will be in the 40′s with southeast winds 4-8mph.

SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to climb into the upper 60′s with south winds turning southeast east in the afternoon. There will be partly cloudy skies Friday night with lows in the 40′s.

FRIDAY SHOULD BE MILD (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the east 10-15mph, so a bit breezy by the lake.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with east winds 5-10mph.

NEXT RAIN MAY RUN MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.