Registration for Grandma's Marathon races opens Saturday

Registration for the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon full, half, and 5K races opens at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1.
Grandma's Marathon
Grandma's Marathon(KBJR)
By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN -- Lace up your running shoes! It may be more than 250 days away, but it’s time to get ready for Grandma’s Marathon.

Following a sold race in 2022 that attracted nearly 20,000 racers, Zach Schneider, with the Grandma’s Marathon team, says they are expecting another large crowd for the 2023 half and full marathons.

Schneider says October 1 is well known date for runners in the upper Midwest.

“October 1 for runners in the area and around upper Midwest, they have that circled on their calendars for the past several years. There are two exciting days in Grandma’s history, one is race day the other is registration day,” Schneider said.

Race weekend for 2023 is set for the weekend of June 17 and 18.

Click here to register.

