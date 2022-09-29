Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

At least six adults were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday. (Source: KGO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials say was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Thursday that a student counselor, a security guard, two adult students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and opened fire Wednesday.

He said a third suspect drove a getaway car.

No arrests have been made.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Candidates debate in race for Tomassoni's longtime senate district
Candidates debate in race for Tomassoni’s longtime senate district
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’