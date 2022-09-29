New tool helps Northland BIPOC business owners

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new directory will help business owners of color find connections in the Twin Ports.

The directory called the “Northland BIPOC Directory” is the first of its kind in the area. The directory was unveiled during a news conference at the Pop-Up CoLab in Duluth.

Kameron Peak owns one of eight businesses in the Pop-Up CoLab.

“I’m a recovering addict,” Peak said, “I wanted to create something, flip the narrative, you know, often self medicating to healing naturally.”

She started Rose from the Rough about three years ago.

From novelties, to gifts, she hand makes soaps and candles meant to heal the body.

Her business was selected from several applicants to be in the CoLab space.

“I feel like this space has given us a great platform, I’ve been able to get my business name out there,” she said.

A new tool may be able to spread her business name throughout the Twin Ports.

“I am on the BIPOC directory,” she said, “I think it’s essential for us as people of color to be able to have a place where we can connect.”

The Northland BIPOC Directory was unveiled Thursday at the CoLab.

Standing with business owners of color, Stephanie Williams spoke about what it means to finally have the directory up and running.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” she continued, “it’s a dream come true.”

Williams is one of four Co-Founders of the directory.

It was a collaboration supported by the City of Duluth, the 1200 Fund, the Entrepreneur Fund and Nomadic Black.

Williams hopes that business owners can connect with one another.

“How to reach each other and just have a centralized place to promote ourselves, to promote each other,” she said.

According to Williams, there are around 100 Twin Ports businesses in the directory.

“There are also businesses that are not necessarily owned by BIPOC people,” she said, “but maybe they are run by BIPOC people or support our causes.”

The directory’s goal will be to help business owners like Peak.

“It gives me a great sense of pride and encourages me and it gives me a great sense of hope in our community and in our future,” Peak said.

The Northland BIPOC Directory includes restaurants, shops, services, organizations and more. You can find their website here.

