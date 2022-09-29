Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system, officials say

Rachel Harris was arrested on a charge of endangering children, police said.
Rachel Harris was arrested on a charge of endangering children, police said.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A young mother was arrested after police medical tests determined her 1-year-old daughter had seven different “drugs of abuse” in her system including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Rachel Harris was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of endangering children, according to WXIX.

The case stems from a 911 call Harris placed seeking help for her daughter on Aug. 3 at 3:24 p.m. while they were at their apartment, court records show.

She told police they were moving an old roommate’s items out of the apartment when her daughter ingested an unknown substance and became “lethargic,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Medics took the baby to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she underwent tests that were turned over to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office lab.

Harris is held on a $25,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Candidates debate in race for Tomassoni's longtime senate district
Candidates debate in race for Tomassoni’s longtime senate district
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’