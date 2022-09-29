Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist in her own defense.

Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.

Orono Police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.

She was arrested after officers found the boy’s body in the trunk.

