Local foundation raises money to support children facing life-threatening illnesses.

The Northern Lights Foundation is hosting a Gala at the DECC Thursday evening to raise money for children facing life-threatening illnesses.
By Carly Jones
Updated: 6 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- The Northern Lights Foundation is hosting a Gala at the DECC Thursday evening to raise money for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

This year, the foundation is sharing the story of Duluth’s Vikre family as they share the hardships they faced while one of their family members was fighting for his life.

Guests will enjoy a meal, a brief program, and opportunities to support the Northern Lights Foundation in a silent and live auction.

The Gala begins at 6 p.m., Sept. 29.

