International Falls resident deals with Hurricane Ian damage after I-Falls flood

INTERNATINAL FALLS, MN -- Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves away from Florida. Miles of destruction and devastation is all that’s left in western Florida.

One resident in the Northland remains unsure if his Florida home has survived the storm.

Darwin Joslyn is an International Falls resident who is familiar with devastation from flooding.

Living off the shores of Rainy Lake, the summer of 2022 was detrimental, as historic flooding impacted his Northland home while he was away in Florida.

Despite his family’s attempt to help, water levels continued to rise until his dock and backyard were submerged.

“When we got back, then I continued adding sandbags to the wall. By the time it finally stopped, by the time of the video, the sandbags were about waist high,” says Joslyn.

But, then his attention turned on his home in Florida after Hurricane Ian tore through.

His home is located at North Port, Florida, which an hour away from where Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Right before Ian made landfall, Joslyn viewed security footage from his home.

“Basically, all of north port lost power so up to that point I could see through my cameras what was going on, but when the power went off, then you lost that visibility,” says Joslyn.

Joslyn says with the power being out, he doesn’t know the extent of the damage, but whatever happened, he would push through.

“That’s life! You gotta pick up the pieces and put things back together and move on,” says Joslyn.

