International Falls resident deals with Hurricane Ian damage after I-Falls flood

One resident in the Northland remains unsure if his Florida home has survived the storm.
hurricane ian, before landfall
hurricane ian, before landfall(NNN)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERNATINAL FALLS, MN -- Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves away from Florida. Miles of destruction and devastation is all that’s left in western Florida.

One resident in the Northland remains unsure if his Florida home has survived the storm.

Darwin Joslyn is an International Falls resident who is familiar with devastation from flooding.

Living off the shores of Rainy Lake, the summer of 2022 was detrimental, as historic flooding impacted his Northland home while he was away in Florida.

Despite his family’s attempt to help, water levels continued to rise until his dock and backyard were submerged.

“When we got back, then I continued adding sandbags to the wall. By the time it finally stopped, by the time of the video, the sandbags were about waist high,” says Joslyn.

But, then his attention turned on his home in Florida after Hurricane Ian tore through.

His home is located at North Port, Florida, which an hour away from where Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Right before Ian made landfall, Joslyn viewed security footage from his home.

“Basically, all of north port lost power so up to that point I could see through my cameras what was going on, but when the power went off, then you lost that visibility,” says Joslyn.

Joslyn says with the power being out, he doesn’t know the extent of the damage, but whatever happened, he would push through.

“That’s life! You gotta pick up the pieces and put things back together and move on,” says Joslyn.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Latest News

City by City: 9/29/22
City by City: 9/29/22
Film Incentive
Film Incentive
Saint Louis County Film Incentives
St. Louis County’s film incentives bring productions to the Northland
Founders of the Northland BIPOC Directory and business owners cut ribbon unveiling the new...
New tool helps Northland BIPOC business owners