Hunting season suggestions amid continued chronic wasting disease concerns

As gun deer hunting season gets closer, Wisconsin officials are reminding hunters to be on the lookout for chronic wasting disease.
MGN Graphic
MGN Graphic(MGN Graphic)
By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WISCONSIN -- As gun deer hunting season gets closer, Wisconsin officials are reminding hunters to be on the lookout for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR is encouraging hunters to look out for symptoms of CWD in deer.

That includes drastic weight loss, drooping of the head and ears, poor coordination and no fear of humans.

They say hunters play a crucial role in slowing the spread by testing deer for CWD, properly disposing of deer carcass waste and following baiting and feeding regulations.

Officials say they want to give the most resources possible so hunters can make informed decisions.

“In those areas of the state where chronic wasting disease is more prevalent, that may include the choice to harvest a younger animal that’s less likely to be carrying or show evidence of having chronic wasting disease,” says District Wildlife Program Supervisor Jeff Pritzl.

In Northwestern Wisconsin, Burnett and Washburn counties have CWD detection areas where sampling with be done this season.

They are also the only counties in our area where deer baiting and feeding are banned right now.

Wisconsin’s gun deer season runs from November 19 through November 27.

If you want to test your deer for CWD, the DNR says you can submit a sample by going to self-service kiosks located throughout the state.

You can also go to a participating meat processor or taxidermist, schedule an appointment with local DNR staff or use an at-home kit.

