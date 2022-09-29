District 3 MN Senate candidates take the stage for debate

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Iron Range politics were in the spotlight Wednesday night as candidates in several races faced off on stage at the Hibbing High School auditorium.

Hermantown city councilor Grant Hauschild (DFL) and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich (R) are going head-to-head to fill the Minnesota Senate seat long-held by Tom Bakk, and debate grew heated at times.

Zupancich supports copper-nickel projects and proposals in the area.

Hauschild said he supports the objective process that analyzes whether such mining can safely be done on the Range.

They also said they’d like to see investment from the state for local outdoor recreation projects to maintain the beauty of the region and attract tourists.

But there were some issues that divide the candidates.

Hauschild said he is pro-labor and accused Zupancich’s family business, the grocery store Zup’s, of laying off union workers.

“You know, my opponent is talking about her business experience,” Hauschild said. “We know that Zup’s and Andrea’s business have laid off union workers and gone to court to make sure that they don’t get paid the wages that they deserve.”

Zupancich responded saying she is also pro-labor and the business values their employees.

“Any layoffs with union was probably just because stores burned down, and they placed them in other stores,” Zupancich said. “But yeah, Zup’s has always been very concerned about its employees.”

Another point of contention came up when discussing how to get work done without a special session.

Zupancich said Iron Rangers are tough enough to get through this time until the legislature convenes again in January.

“They projects that we have ahead, yeah, they’re great, but they have time limits,” Zupancich said. “Stuff has to happen. Unfortunately, that has to be on the back burner until the special session happens. Until then, it’s business as usual and you know that’s gonna happen, but that’s the perserverance of the Iron Rangers.”

Hauschild said a special session now is critical to getting relief to local communities quickly.

“It’s all on the table right now,” Hauschild said. “Our families need relief right now when they need it most. Our seniors need the elimination of that double tax on social security. And Andrea, I haven’t heard her once, she’s in her second decade of being a politician on the range. I haven’t heard her once call for a special session.”

When it came to the IRRRB, Hauschild said he’d like to see more money invested in renewable energy sources.

Zupancich said she’s looking for a give and take when they invest in local businesses.

This race will be on the ballot November 8th.

