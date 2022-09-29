City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
The city of Duluth revealed a series of new street improvement projects for the upcoming year.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Duluth, MN -- The city of Duluth revealed a series of new street improvement projects for the upcoming year.
One of the biggest ticket items is resurfacing a four-mile stretch of Haines Road.
That will take place from Morris Thomas Road to Airport Road near the Duluth International Airport.
The project is estimated to cost around $2.6 million dollars.
There are 16 transportation improvement projects in total.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.