City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans

Duluth, MN -- The city of Duluth revealed a series of new street improvement projects for the upcoming year.

One of the biggest ticket items is resurfacing a four-mile stretch of Haines Road.

That will take place from Morris Thomas Road to Airport Road near the Duluth International Airport.

The project is estimated to cost around $2.6 million dollars.

There are 16 transportation improvement projects in total.

