City by City: Hermantown, Moose Lake, Red Lake

Hermantown, MN- Hermantown recently received state funding for new school bus stop arm camera systems. The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety awarded the third round of grants earlier this month. 21 schools across the state were chosen, and Hermantown is set to receive over $50,000 to improve 20 buses. The Stop Arm Grant Project aims to raise awareness about stop-arm laws while also helping schools and law enforcement hold violators accountable.

Moose Lake, MN- The Agate Encores Community Concert Series returns Sunday, October 2, and runs through April. All concerts are held at the Moose Lake Community School Auditorium with most shows beginning at 2 p.m. This month’s performers are Monroe Crossing and next month features UMD’s Vocal Jazz ensembles.

Red Cliff- On September 30, 1854, the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa entered into a treaty with the United States. Then President Fillmore agreed the Ojibwe people would never be required to leave their lands. Commemoration of the treaty is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2 in Red Cliff and on Madeline Island. There will be art shows and markets as well as history programs throughout the celebration.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email, to newstips@cbs3duluth.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, North Shore, Iron Range

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.