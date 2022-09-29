CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
(CNN) - Rising interest rates and high prices are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

It’s bad news for CarMax, the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

CarMax reported Thursday its earnings plunged more than 50%, as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company blamed high car prices fueled by inflation, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the past two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply amid strong consumer demand.

Used car prices are also up nearly 50% from August 2019.

