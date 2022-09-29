Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- Authorities say a man is in custody seven days after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through northwest Wisconsin and stole two vehicles.

According to the sheriff’s office, Seth Genereau was in their custody as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

He’s accused of stealing a vehicle in Clintonville, Wisconsin, last Thursday, September 22.

Authorities spotted the vehicle in Iron County that same day.

They tried to pull the driver over, believed to be Genereau, but he led authorities on a chase along Highway 2.

Bayfield County deputies tracked the stolen car to a driveway on Friendly Valley Road, southwest of Bayfield, where the suspect abandoned it and stole another vehicle.

A few hundred yards away, the driver got that vehicle stuck and ran off into the woods.

Authorities searched for him for about a week, until he was taken into custody Thursda

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, he and all officers are safe.

No word on where he was taken into custody or what led up to his arrest.

However, in an update Wednesday, Bayfield County authorities say a man with similar features to Genereau was found inside a home on Howell Road in Bayfield County.

He ran off before authorities arrived.

Genereau is expected to be charged.

