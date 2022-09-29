Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase

Authorities say a man is in custody seven days after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through northwest Wisconsin and stole two vehicles.
Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo(none)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- Authorities say a man is in custody seven days after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through northwest Wisconsin and stole two vehicles.

According to the sheriff’s office, Seth Genereau was in their custody as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

He’s accused of stealing a vehicle in Clintonville, Wisconsin, last Thursday, September 22.

Authorities spotted the vehicle in Iron County that same day.

They tried to pull the driver over, believed to be Genereau, but he led authorities on a chase along Highway 2.

Bayfield County deputies tracked the stolen car to a driveway on Friendly Valley Road, southwest of Bayfield, where the suspect abandoned it and stole another vehicle.

A few hundred yards away, the driver got that vehicle stuck and ran off into the woods.

Authorities searched for him for about a week, until he was taken into custody Thursda

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, he and all officers are safe.

No word on where he was taken into custody or what led up to his arrest.

However, in an update Wednesday, Bayfield County authorities say a man with similar features to Genereau was found inside a home on Howell Road in Bayfield County.

He ran off before authorities arrived.

Genereau is expected to be charged.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Latest News

City by City: 9/29/22
City by City: 9/29/22
Film Incentive
Film Incentive
Saint Louis County Film Incentives
St. Louis County’s film incentives bring productions to the Northland
Founders of the Northland BIPOC Directory and business owners cut ribbon unveiling the new...
New tool helps Northland BIPOC business owners
hurricane ian, before landfall
International Falls resident deals with Hurricane Ian damage after I-Falls flood