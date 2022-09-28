Boos and the Bulldogs look to get back on track after first loss

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the No.9 ranked UMD volleyball team played in a nearly seamless match against an aggressive Augustana team, only committing ten total errors, but Saturday welcomed UMD’s biggest and best challenge yet, with a top-ranked Wayne State team, which unfortunately resulted in the Bulldog’s first loss.

However, Jim Boos and the Bulldogs have already made several strides when looking at their current 13-1 record and number nine ranking. They’re already light years ahead of their achievements compared to last season when they finished at 10-10 in the conference.

This week's edition of UMD Volleyball Volumes attempts to ride what was a roller coaster of a weekend, digging into what made Friday's match against Augustana work and what went awry on Saturday against top-ranked Wayne State. Check it out here: https://t.co/OV7GPj0SIO — UMD Volleyball (@UMDVolleyball) September 27, 2022

While Boos like where his team is at, he says they still have a lot of work to do as they look to get back on track in these next few days of practice before a 3-match road trip with two top ten teams.

“We’ve identified as one of the keys to our successes is that we have to dictate how the match goes. I felt like Saturday got dictated to us. The disappointment of losing Saturday is less about the loss and more about the fact that we just didn’t play as well as we were thinking and hoped we would. Given the opportunity that presented itself, we’ve got to focus on those 13 matches where we found ways to do good things and learn from what we didn’t do well Saturday as we get to a pretty tough stretch here where we are going to continue to be challenged,” said Boos.

UMD’s next challenge will be on the road taking on number seven Southwest Minnesota State on Friday and a solid 9-4 Sioux Falls team come Saturday.

