UMD looks to battle back after 2-2 start

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last time the UMD football team was 2-2 four games into the season was back in 2017. The bulldogs ended that regular season with eight straight wins, a 9-3 record and an NSIC North championship.

UMD has obviously had a tough start to their year, but in both their losses they put up more total yards than their opponent and those were also one possession games, a 17-10 loss to Minnesota State Mankato and this Saturdays 34-31 loss to University of Sioux Falls.

Now the Bulldogs come back home this weekend for a homecoming showdown with Minnesota State Moorhead where they look to right the ship for a strong finish.

UMD head coach, Curt Wiese said, “I think you need to lean on your seniors, on your captains, fortunately were an older football team right now that has a lot of veterans, they have been poised throughout this, win or lose. They kind of carry the same mentality and the same workman like attitude in practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursdays. Two losses is tough especially early in the season for our program, we haven’t been around this very often so it is uncharted waters for us. We look forward to being able to play this weekend. We have faced two good teams on the road, we have come out shorthanded in two tight games, so we need to learn from it and next time we are in that situation get a win.”

The Bulldogs will kickoff this Saturday at noon on home turf.

