Temperatures warming up to end the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and cool but pleasant conditions. Tonight we will remain clear, but a light southerly wind will help keep temperatures a bit warmer. Lows will still fall into the 30′s, and some spots in Northeast Minnesota could see a frosty morning.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will start off with sunny skies, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of spotty showers in Central Minnesota, but little accumulations is expected. Winds will be out of the south 10-15 gusting to 20mph. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or two in the evening with partly clear skies. Lows will remain in the 40′s.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to climb into the upper 60′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly sunny skies. There will be a chance of rain across the Arrowhead, but models are still not in good agreement about that. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with east winds 5-15mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

