Northland natives living in Florida prepare as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland natives who are now living in Florida are preparing to weather the storm as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

Elizabeth Erickson is originally from Mountain Iron, Minnesota, but has lived in Florida now for 16 years.

While this isn’t her first hurricane, she said it’s been a stressful week.

“I’ve been through this. I’m from Minnesota, but I’ve lived here 16 years so I went through Irma, but this one is a little worse. It feels a little different,” said Erickson.

Hurricane Irma impacted Florida back in 2017 causing millions in damage.

Erickson was forced to evacuate her home in St. Pete’s Beach on Monday, September 26 since she lived so close to the shoreline.

She made her way more inland to a safer spot in St. Petersburg.

“My boyfriend, they went to Home Depot. They got all the plywood ... Grocery stores, gas stations, water, it was so hard to find. Toilet paper, paper towel, everybody is going crazy,” Erickson said.

Another Florida resident, Chris Ryan, used to work in Minnesota.

He lives in South Tampa and said even though he was under the evacuation order, he felt comfortable staying, saying state officials know what to do.

“They are prepared! The services and the preparation, the government guidance, all the things that you would ever think you would need, they have thought about that,” said Ryan.

Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to western Florida, but Erickson said as long as people stayed safe, that’s all that matters.

“I know I’m going to have water in my house. I know I’m going to lose my couch. I’m going to lose my TV stand, but that’s all replaceable. I’m just happy that I have a place and my animals are safe and I just pray...” said Erickson.

