New northbound I-35 lanes in Duluth open Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Newly constructed northbound lanes of I-35 will open to traffic on Saturday, October 1, in Duluth.

That’s when the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans for current northbound traffic will shift over to the new lanes.

The northbound on-ramp from 27th Avenue West will also re-open then.

Southbound I-35 traffic will remain on lower Michigan Street until October 17 when it will be routed onto the new southbound roadway.

