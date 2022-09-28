Marshmallows and a weather balloon? Duluth students conduct an experiment

DULUTH, MN -- The sun was shining as students from Duluth’s Lincoln Park Middle School gathered at the soccer field adjacent to the school to launch a weather balloon with unorthodox cargo 30,000 meters into the stratosphere.

“I love that the school actually takes time to show kids that you can actually send stuff to space and you don’t have to be NASA or SpaceEX or anything like that,” student Zelalem Oestreich said.

“You can actually just do science experiments like this and the school will help you out with it.”

The balloon carries a platform containing a GPS to monitor its location, a 360 degree video camera taking photos every ten seconds, and two marshmallows of different types to compare how much they expand in the low pressure atmosphere.

Eventually the balloon will expand to more than 30 feet before bursting within two hours, when the platform will parachute down to be collected and the students can begin to study the results.

Oestreich believes the vegan marshmallow will be smaller than the regular one and has hopes of becoming an engineer.

Dave Johnson, or “DJ” as the students call him, led the experiment at Lincoln Park today and has a lot of passion for experiments like this one.

“The younger you can get kids excited about science the better. Right?” Johnson said.

“If one of these children, if one of their imaginations was sparked today, if they thought, that’s kind of cool and they look at the results, what a wonderful thing!”

Marshall students will launch their own weather balloon Thursday with more schools throughout St. Louis County holding launches over the next six months.

This experiment is part of the Weather Balloon Project presented by St. Louis County and Essentia Health with additional support from Kool 101.7, Air Gas, Waste Management, Arrowhead Printing, Grandmas Restaurants, Duluth Airshow and Kern and Kompany.

