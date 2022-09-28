Local organizations helping address rural employment challenges

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Living in rural communities may have some benefits, but some people outside our region’s more metro areas are having a tough time finding work right now.

Across the country and in the Northland, many businesses say they’re short-staffed right now.

“So right now, the general consensus is that we don’t have people who want to work,” said Jason Beckman, Program Director for SOAR Career Solutions.

According to Beckman, while people may think that’s the case, it’s not exactly that simple.

“That’s been shown false through some of the data we have through the labor market analysts from St. Louis County,” Beckman said.

Beckman said while workers in cities like Duluth may have an easier time landing a job than before the pandemic, that’s not necessarily the case for people who live in rural areas.

And for some, telecommuting is not possible.

“So there’s the lack of broadband if you can’t work from home, it those all those jobs are off the table,” Beckman said.

SOAR Career Solutions is one organization looking to help people get back on their feet through training at their center in Duluth.

JET, also called Jobs Empowerment and Training is another that’s looking to help people get to work, often right in their own communities.

“You know, from International Falls to Aitkin, across to Barnum and back up the shore to Grand Marais. So we work with almost entirely regional population,” said David Cook, a career counselor for JET.

With offices all over the region, Cook says JET can help people find both a job or the training and guidance to land one.

“We can try to be as creative as possible to find something plus we can direct you to other organizations,” Cook said.

He said their goal is to help people build careers, sometimes helping them land work without having to leave the area to do so.

“One of JET’s mission’s is to help those communities thrive. And we can do that by hopefully helping somebody who is struggling finding work, get to where they need to get,” Cook said.

Representatives from JET say they have several rural job fairs planned this fall.

