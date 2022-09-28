INFLATED PRICES: Winter tire prices hit new heights in Northland

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland tire shops are gearing up for an expensive winter tire season.

Northlanders can expect to pay more this season as supply chain issues and price hikes for goods to make tires have risen in 2022.

“Yeah they’re definitely more expensive as is everything these days it seems like,” Will Keyes, a Duluth Tire customer, said.

Keyes was dropping off his work car, that needed new tires just before winter. He said he needed all-season tires this go around.

“They’re a local shop, I like trying to keep my business local and that’s why I’m here,” he said.

Keyes was among quite a few customers making their way to the Lincoln Park tire shop to get new treads.

“My existing ones were worn out so, timing worked out well,” he said, “going into the winter season.”

Up in Hermantown, Pro Tire had a steady flow of customers coming in and out for repairs. The sales manager of the store, Mike Lawrey, has noticed an increase in tire prices this year.

“A lot of tires have jumped in price,” he said, “anywhere from 10 to 30 percent.”

Bridgestone and Goodyear tires increased their prices by about 10% this year, Continental increase theirs by 15%, according to tirebusiness.com

Lawrey said this year, a full set of four winter tires at the shop, with installation will run customers between $500 and $700. He estimates that’s about a $200 increase from 2021.

“That’s really due to the economy of the cost of oils and different materials that tires are made of,” Lawrey said.

Winter tires have better traction and are softer, allowing vehicles to grip slick ice.

“So it’s got like a lot of fingers that kind of open up and grab the ice and snow,” he said.

Pro Tire replaces between 3,000 and 5,000 annually. There are ways to save money on buying winter tires, if you can’t four brand new ones.

“We’d put some winter tires on the front where they could just get two in most cases,” Lawrey continued, “if it’s not an all-wheel drive, that helps or on pick up trucks, we would just put some winter snows in the back.”

All-season tires are also a lower cost option, but have less grip compared to winter tires. For Lawrey, it’s a matter of safety.

“It’s not a good time right now, but you got to have them to stay safe,” he said.

He thought of the tires as a shoe.

“You know playing broom ball on ice, they’ve got special shoes, you’ve got special shoes for your vehicle too,” Lawrey said.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.