Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida

FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon says it’s temporarily pausing operations at some facilities as Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida.

The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando. Amazon has more than 8,000 full-time and part-time employees in the Tampa area.

A spokesman said the retailer is closely monitoring the hurricane’s path and making adjustments to keep workers and those delivering packages safe.

Employees scheduled to work will continue to be paid while sites are closed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Latest News

Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a barrier island just west of heavily...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the...
Biden, Harris to attend Jackson’s Supreme Court investiture
Ian continues its destruction.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Police announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured after he escaped a Las...
Convicted killer who escaped correctional center back in custody