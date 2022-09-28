First Alert Day, widespread freeze this morning!

09/28/22 NNN AM WX
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Low temperatures this morning are in the 20s and 30s throughout the region with mostly clear skies, meaning widespread frost continues to develop. Temperatures will become above freezing by the late morning hours with plenty of sunshine today and highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible away from Lake Superior overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: High pressure begins to depart the Northland. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH, gusting higher at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas with partly cloudy skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money...
Duluth skateboarding community asks city council for better skate park funding
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

Latest News

THUMB
09/28/22 NNN AM WX
kbwx 9/27
kbwx 9/27
Freeze Warning
Another freezing and frosty night ahead!
THUMB
09/27/22 NNN AM WX