First Alert Day, widespread freeze this morning!

TODAY: Low temperatures this morning are in the 20s and 30s throughout the region with mostly clear skies, meaning widespread frost continues to develop. Temperatures will become above freezing by the late morning hours with plenty of sunshine today and highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible away from Lake Superior overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY: High pressure begins to depart the Northland. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH, gusting higher at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas with partly cloudy skies.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

