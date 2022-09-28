FDA proposes updates to ‘healthy’ claim on food packages

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Foods labeled “healthy” at the grocery store might not actually be what they seem.

There are new standards in the works that foods have to meet before the label can get stamped on packages.

The label “healthy” is a regulated claim that was first defined in 1994. The Food and Drug Administration says things have changed since then and the standards of how food is labeled need to change too.

For example, there are some cereals that have a lot of added sugar but still meet the definition of the “healthy” claim. But salmon, which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat, does not.

The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the nutrients in foods.

The changes come on the same day the White House released a new national strategy to end hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death
Tents are set up at the site of an encampment under the I-35 overpass in Duluth.
MnDOT asks people living under Duluth overpass to move by next week
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Latest News

Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a barrier island just west of heavily...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the...
Biden, Harris to attend Jackson’s Supreme Court investiture
Ian continues its destruction.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Police announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured after he escaped a Las...
Convicted killer who escaped correctional center back in custody