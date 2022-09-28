Eveleth man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug death

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EVELETH, MN -- An Eveleth man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for dealing the fentanyl that caused an Iron Range woman’s death.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Torisa Wallace, 39, was convicted Monday.

The sentencing came after the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force carried out an investigation into an overdose death in October 2021.

During that investigation, they learned Brooke Miller, 33, of Virginia, had overdosed and died due to ingesting fentanyl.

Task Force investigators discovered evidence that showed Wallace had “knowingly and willfully” sold fentanyl to Miller earlier the day that she died.

Drug task force leaders say the Iron Range is no exception when it comes to the growing impact of fentanyl across the nation.

“The LSVOTF will continue to relentlessly pursue those individuals who prey upon the addictions and struggling members of our society, and who show no regard for the dangers and consequences that come from pushing this deadly substance into our communities.”

Anyone struggling with addiction can reach out to the Arrowhead Regional Crisis Line at 844-772-4724.

