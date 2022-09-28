Cloquet downs neighbor Esko 3-0

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cloquet continued their strong season on the volleyball court visiting their next door neighbor, Esko, and taking them down by a final of 3-0.

The Lumberjacks got off to a hot start but the Eskomos would make a strong comeback in set one to take the lead. Cloquet would right the ship from their for a close 25-22 victory in set one that would propel them to the sweep.

Cloquet moves to 10-2 on the season.

