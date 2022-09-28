City by City: Duluth, North Shore, Iron Range

The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is in need of more volunteers.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Duluth, MN- The St. Louis River Alliance is inviting the community to their Estuary Extravaganza. Wednesday, September 28, they will be hosting family fun events, in addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the National Water Trail at Chambers Grove Park. The St. Louis River Estuary is the largest freshwater estuary in the US and features 11 looped routes for paddlers and boaters. It is part of the National Parks Trail System. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will also feature live music, local food and several demonstrations.

North Shore- The Minnesota DNR is hosting two upcoming wildlife and outdoor seminars. On September 28 there will be a birding webinar with the education program director of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory. Beginning at noon, topics include the unique landscape of the North Shore and a check-in on the fall migration count. The second webinar will be Wednesday, October 5, where wildlife biologists will be discussing fishers, an elusive weasel found in northern Minnesota. These webinars are free, but registration is required.

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is in need of more volunteers. Their Lunch Buddies mentoring program is set to launch at five schools this fall. Mentors will join children at Babbitt, Cherry, Keewatin, Chisholm and Mt. Iron for one lunch period a week. Buddies are chosen based on shared interests. The five schools are an expansion since last year, but they still need several more mentors to make the program a success. Applications are due October 10.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@northernnewsnow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

