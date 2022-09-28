Fire at old Bovey middle school still under investigation

BOVEY, MN -- Bovey city leaders are discussing the next steps after a fire destroyed an old Itasca County middle school.

The fire broke out Sunday at the former Conner Jasper Middle School.

Crews have spent most of this week tearing down what remains of the building, which had been empty for several years.

Damage was extensive after a fire tore through an old middle school in Bovey. (Northern News Now)

A newer part of the building, which saw less damage, still had a business operating out of it.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause.

The Trout Lake Fire Chief tells us there was no power to the building at the time the fire broke out.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the fire marshal’s office.

The City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when they could discuss the fire and how to approach their next steps.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated Wednesday’s meeting was a special one, specifically called to discuss the fire. City administrators say the meeting was already scheduled, and it’s possible that councilors could discuss the fire after their already planned budget discussion.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.