Widespread freeze tonight, temperatures eventually trend warmer!

09/27/22 NNN AM WX
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TODAY: High pressure will keep most areas clear, but some lake effect cloud coverage and scattered light rain will continue for eastern portions of the South Shore. Highs reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows will be mainly in the 20s to low 30s bringing our first widespread freeze tonight!

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Skies stay mostly clear with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s with patchy frost away from Lake Superior.

THURSDAY: Highs reach the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON KBJR 6 FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

